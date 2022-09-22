Shanaya Kapoor says she wants audience to feel she earned her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak: ‘Didn’t take it for granted’

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to begin her career in films with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. While she is yet to start filming for the film, she recently opened up about her debut in an interview. She feels that the movies should make people believe that she earned her debut opportunity. Also read: Shanaya Kapoor ‘wants attention’ in new pictures

Bedhadak also stars Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada. In the film, Shanaya Kapoor plays the role of Nimrit. After the first look posters of the film was released, reports suggested that the film was indefinitely postponed. However, Karan Johar clarified that the film will begin next year.

Now in an interview, a nervous-yet-excited Shanaya shared her thoughts about her first film. She told Zoom, “I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn't just a first film, it’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I’m finally a step closer towards realizing a dream I've had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya, and I have prepped a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I’m extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak.”

Shanaya called Bedhadak not a typical launch as the story revolves around three youngsters. “I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm working very hard to prove that I deserve it. I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity- that I didn't waste it or that I didn't take it for granted. I’ve worked very hard and I will continue”

Shanaya made news earlier this year when she walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra. She also appeared in Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari's popular reality s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

