Shanaya Kapoor shares throwback pic with Khushi Kapoor, feels they are 'more like' devils

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, on Friday shared a throwback picture with her cousin Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya dropped a mirror selfie in which she is seen making a fish face, while Khushi is focussed on applying lipstick.

While Shanaya is seen wearing jeans paired with a brown crop top and white jacket, Khushi is dressed in striped pants and a knotted shirt over a crop top. Shanaya wore her hair loose and Khushi opted for braids. The post was captioned, "get ready with us #throwback".

Reacting to the post, Khushi dropped a bunch of angel emojis, suggesting that they are angelic. However, Shanaya seemed to disagree and replied, "more like (devil emoji)," followed by a laughing emoji.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor wrote, "cuties" to which she replied with a few heart emojis. Fans also poured love in the comments section. One wrote, "I love you my princess khushi maam." Another said, "Looking so beautiful." A third commented, "Stunning."

Last week, Khushi had shared pictures with her half-sister Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya from when the duo had visited her in New York. Khushi didn't caption her post but added an apple emoji. Khushi and Shanaya wore the same outfits in her previous post too.

Shanaya is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Earlier in March, she had announced the details of her debut on Instagram. She shared a video and wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Shanaya has already worked as one of the assistants on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a Netflix movie. It starred her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya has also appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.