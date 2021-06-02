Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharman Joshi says Aamir Khan suggested they all get drunk for this 3 Idiots scene, here's what happened
Sharman Joshi says Aamir Khan suggested they all get drunk for this 3 Idiots scene, here's what happened

  • Actor Sharman Joshi has shared a memory from the shoot of his hit film 3 Idiots. He said the for the stairs scene, Aamir Khan had suggested that they performed the scene actually drunk.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:59 AM IST

On R Madhavan's birthday, his friend and co-star Sharman Joshi has shared a special memory from their film 3 Idiots. Released in 2009, the film was a big hit and also starred Aamir Khan.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sharman remembered the scene in which Raju, Rancho and Farhan abuse Virus. The three are shown to be drunk, talking about life and their dreams. Sharman said that Aamir had the idea that they should all be actually drunk for the scene.

"I especially remember the one scene where Aamir, Maddy and I were drunk and cursing Boman Irani’s character in the film. Aamir suggested that we drink and perform. Aamir and I were on time to start drinking but Maddy had some work and reached a little late. Aamir told him to catch up with us. Madhavan is not much of a drinker but in order to catch up with us, he had a few drinks too fast," he said.

"By the time we were ready for the scene, we were a little too high, but Maddy was even more so. He performed the scene brilliantly! Not often do you get to see Madhavan like that because he rarely gets drunk (laughs). That scene is a really memorable one for us. After the release of the film, Rajkumar Hirani sir, Maddy, and I went on a trip to Aruba and it was absolutely fantastic. Maddy is a very lovable guy; he is very pleasant with everyone. On that trip, we shared a lot of things," he added.

Also read: Sonu Sood meets scores of people in need of help, offers aid to aspiring actor. Watch

Sharman, Madhavan and Aamir also worked together in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti. While Aamir and Sharman played college students, Madhavan played an Air Force pilot.

Madhavan will soon be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan

