Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood meets scores of people in need of help, offers aid to aspiring actor. Watch
Sonu Sood interacts with a person.
Sonu Sood interacts with a person.
bollywood

Sonu Sood meets scores of people in need of help, offers aid to aspiring actor. Watch

  • Sonu Sood was spotted listening to scores of people in need of help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, through his charitable trust, has been providing assistance to those in need.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday met with scores of people wanting help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been aiding those in need of medical assistance and other essential services.

A video of Sonu, interacting with people outside his residence, has been shared online. The video shows the actor, wearing a T-shirt and a mask, speaking with several individuals and assuring them that he will provide them with assistance.

Sonu was heard telling a woman that she has nothing to worry about, and that whoever moves to Mumbai should be strong-willed. "10-15 mein sab theek ho jaate hain (Everyone gets better in 10-15 days)," he could be heard saying. "Apne aap ko andar se mazboot rakhna zaroori hai (One must stay strong)," the actor said.


He asked another man if he can act. The man nodded. "Tu apna naam aur number likh ke dena (Give me your name and number). Abhi shuru hone de, main milwa dunga tujhe (Let things start, I'll introduce you to some people)," Sonu told him.

Another person came from Haryana to give Sonu a message, written in Hindi. The actor read the note and offered to pose for a photograph with the man.

A woman asking for financial help was turned down by the actor, who said, "Koi bhi trust aapko financially waise madad nahi karega. Aapko taklif hogi toh aapki madad karega, financially madad nahi karega (We can't give you financial aid, but if you need medical assistance, we can help)." The actor said that he cannot help her if she wants him to pay for her EMIs or her electricity bill, or if she wants to buy a house.

Also read: Sonu Sood got ‘rejected’ when he once auditioned for a magazine shoot, he is now on its cover

Last week, Sonu talked about the ‘helpless’ feeling he gets when he has been unable to save someone, despite his best efforts. “Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless,” he wrote on Twitter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood sonu sood public work covid-19 + 1 more

Related Stories

Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown last year.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown last year.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Sonu Sood's poster on mutton shop, he asks 'Can I help him open something veg?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood wants to help with a 'vegetarian' shop for a man who is selling mutton and has the actor's poster on his shop.
READ FULL STORY
Sonu Sood reacted to being featured on the cover of a magazine.
Sonu Sood reacted to being featured on the cover of a magazine.
bollywood

Sonu got ‘rejected’ when he auditioned for a magazine, he is now on its cover

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood, in a new tweet, said that he once sent his pictures for a magazine shoot but was ‘rejected’. He recently featured on the cover of the same magazine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.