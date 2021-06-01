Sonu Sood meets scores of people in need of help, offers aid to aspiring actor. Watch

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday met with scores of people wanting help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been aiding those in need of medical assistance and other essential services.

A video of Sonu, interacting with people outside his residence, has been shared online. The video shows the actor, wearing a T-shirt and a mask, speaking with several individuals and assuring them that he will provide them with assistance.

Sonu was heard telling a woman that she has nothing to worry about, and that whoever moves to Mumbai should be strong-willed. "10-15 mein sab theek ho jaate hain (Everyone gets better in 10-15 days)," he could be heard saying. "Apne aap ko andar se mazboot rakhna zaroori hai (One must stay strong)," the actor said.





He asked another man if he can act. The man nodded. "Tu apna naam aur number likh ke dena (Give me your name and number). Abhi shuru hone de, main milwa dunga tujhe (Let things start, I'll introduce you to some people)," Sonu told him.

Another person came from Haryana to give Sonu a message, written in Hindi. The actor read the note and offered to pose for a photograph with the man.

A woman asking for financial help was turned down by the actor, who said, "Koi bhi trust aapko financially waise madad nahi karega. Aapko taklif hogi toh aapki madad karega, financially madad nahi karega (We can't give you financial aid, but if you need medical assistance, we can help)." The actor said that he cannot help her if she wants him to pay for her EMIs or her electricity bill, or if she wants to buy a house.

Last week, Sonu talked about the ‘helpless’ feeling he gets when he has been unable to save someone, despite his best efforts. “Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless,” he wrote on Twitter.

