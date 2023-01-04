Sharmila Tagore laughs as she enjoys winter sun with Shikha Talsania at Pataudi Palace; Soha Ali Khan shares goofy pics

Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a bunch of pictures from her recent get-together with her family members and friends on New Year's. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Soha posted the photos that were clicked at the Pataudi Palace. In the first picture, Soha sported a no-makeup look as she posed with her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu. While Soha opted for a black outfit, Kunal was seen in a white sweater. (Also Read | Sharmila Tagore dotes on Inaaya as they ring in New Year with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu at Pataudi Palace)

The second photo starred Shikha Talsania sitting with Sharmila Tagore as the duo spent time in the winter sun. In the photo, Sharmila opted for a black and red top paired with grey tights. Shikha wrapped a shawl around her as she wore a white sweatshirt and black pants. The get-together also featured Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh, and other friends of Soha and their children.

In one of the photos, Gaurav and Soha made funny poses for the camera as they spend the evening together. Several others photos, showed all of them making goofy poses. One of the pictures showed the group having lunch in the garden. In the candid photo, while some of them ate, others laughed. One of the photos also showed a child hanging upside down on a swing. It was seemingly Soha and Kunal's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Sometimes it's the pictures that don't make the cut that tell the story. These aren't those pictures and so you'll have to figure the story yourselves. #weirdisbeautiful." Reacting to the post, Shikha Talsania dropped laughing and black heart emojis. Kritika Kamra commented, "#weirdisbeautiful."

Recently on Instagram, Soha posted a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of how she welcomed her new year. The photos featured Soha, Kunal, Inaaya, and Sharmila hugging and kissing each other in Pataudi Palace. She had captioned the post, "This is just the beginning ... 2023 be good to us #2023 #newyear (camera emoji) @shikhatalsania for the most part."

Soha will be seen with Nushrrat Bharuccha in Chhorii 2, the sequel to the 2021 film of the same title. Filmmaker Vishal Furia is also returning for the second chapter of the horror drama, which released on streaming service Prime Video in November 2021.

Chhorii is the remake of Vishal's 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits. It will be produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON