Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharmila Tagore rewatched Chupke Chupke while recovering from a recent surgery: 'I laughed so much, I just loved Dharam'
bollywood

Sharmila Tagore rewatched Chupke Chupke while recovering from a recent surgery: 'I laughed so much, I just loved Dharam'

Sharmila Tagore recalled watching Chupke Chupke again while she was in the hospital, after an operation. She mentioned how much she loved the film, particularly Dharmendra's performance.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra in Chupke Chupke.

Actor Sharmila Tagore, in a recent interview, talked about many aspects of her life. She spoke of the time when she shot for Chupke Chupke and how she recently watched it again and enjoyed it.

Chupke Chupke was a 1975 release directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. It starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash and Sharmila in important roles.

In a new interview with Ladies Study Group, Kolkata, Sharmila spoke about how she recently underwent an operation and rewatched Chupke Chupke after a long time on her laptop. "Recently, I had an operation and I was in hospital. I was watching Chupke Chupke on my laptop and I laughed so much. I had not seen the film for years. So when I saw it, I just loved Dharam (Dharmendra)."

Sharmila recalled how the film, a comedy of errors, had the right mix to be an evergreen hit. On collaborating with the filmmaker, she said: "Working with Hrishikesh was so wonderful because he used to play chess and tell us all dirty jokes. It was sort of a long picnic. And everybody got along with everybody and everybody respected him. We did whatever he said."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha dances in the car before giving exam. Watch

Amitabh remembers his first live performance, at Madison Square Garden

Watch Lara Dutta impress Miss Universe 2000 judges with her final answer

Ronit Roy: Audiences have had enough of abusing on the OTT medium, they are not liking it

She also spoke about the time how everyone would report on time and even called Amitabh Bachchan an 'insomniac'. "We were all punctual, Dharam also came on time. And Amitabh (Bachchan) of course was always on time. In fact, he would arrive before time - if time was 7 o clock, he'd be there at 6 o'clock. Maybe, he was an insomniac."

In the same interview, Sharmila spoke of many other interesting bits about her life - of how she met Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and how her father had once yelled at her when Mansoor had dropped a catch.

Also read: When Sharmila Tagore's father blamed her for Tiger Pataudi dropping a catch: 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night'

Sharmila made her Apur Sansar (The World of Apu) in 1959. She made her Hindi film debut in Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) and soon became a big star. However, just four years into her stardom as a lead actor in Bollywood, she chose to get married. She worked in many hit films like Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1971), Daag (1973), Chupke Chupke (1975) after her marriage to Mansoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharmila tagore chupke chupke dharmendra bollywood amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

bollywood

Sharmila Tagore recalls when Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed off Mirza Ghalib's poem as his own

UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 02:41 PM IST
bollywood

When Sharmila Tagore's father blamed her for Tiger Pataudi dropping a catch: 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night'

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 03:30 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP