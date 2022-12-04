Sharon Stone talks about her starstruck reaction to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I know a lot of stars but…’

Shah Rukh Khan left Hollywood star Sharon Stone starstruck recently at the Red Sea Film Festival's opening night on Thursday. A video from the event showed Sharon gasping and clutching her heart saying ‘oh my God’ as she spotted Shah Rukh next to her. (Also read: Sharon Stone gasps, screams ‘oh my God’ as she spots Shah Rukh Khan next to her. Watch)

Now, at another event during the fest, Sharon talked about her reaction and why she did what she did. Speaking to the interviewer about the moment, she said, “Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn't know he was there. And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like," she said as she recreated the gasping moment.

Shah Rukh received a honorary award at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Thursday. In audience with Sharon was also actor Priyanka Chopra, who clapped for Shah Rukh as he received the award. "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I'm looking forward to celebrating the region's talent and being a part of this exciting film community. Film is a unifier because it transits shared human experiences across cultures. You like a film because it stirs your emotions, be it in whatever language or culture it is from. And Thank God for subtitles. It brings all that is human to the fore and it shows perhaps better than any other art, how despite the immense diversity of the world we live in, our basic pursuits and emotions are the same," he said after receiving the award.

"Cinema celebrates diversity. It doesn't stop short of fully exploring differences. And doing so, in the most beautiful fashion, it teaches us not to be afraid of those differences," he added.

Later that night, Shah Rukh and Kajol also introduced their 1995 movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which was screened at the festival.

Sharon is popular for her work in films like Basic Instinct and Casino.

