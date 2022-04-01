Sharvari Wagh: I don’t want to take any pressure after my debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2

Sharvari Wagh is prepping for her second project after she made her big screen debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 earlier this year. While the box office collections were impacted by the pandemic then, her performance did get her noticed. And which is why the expectations must be weighing her down, to prove herself, also add to that her not having any connections within the industry.

However, she says, “I don’t want to take any pressure with my next performance. I don’t think any creative process can be justified after taking pressure of what the end result is going to be like. You go on set, perform to the best of your abilities. After that what happens just happens.”

The industry has been welcoming, and Wagh says she feels at home. “Debuting with a film like that puts you on the map, I am really grateful and thankful to the industry. I have received a lot of messages and calls from a lot of people I would love to work with. They are appreciating my work and performance. It’s been a really warm welcome and I can’t wait to collaborate with these people,” gushes the actor.

The compliment which she holds close to her heart though came from veteran actor Rekha. She reveals, “I remember a day after the release of BB2,I got a call from Rani (Mukerji, co-star) ma’am, she said Rekha ji wants to talk to me. I couldn’t believe. Forget growing up, even today it’s Rekha ji. So for someone like her to call and speak to me after watching my film, and tell me things like ‘I haven’t seen a screen presence like yours in a long time’ will always stay with me. I have always looked up to her, and for her to say something like that was the biggest compliment.”