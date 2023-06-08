Shatrughan Sinha remembers veteran actor Sulochana Latkar: ‘Fortunate to have played her reel son in many films'

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha paid touching tributes to late actors Sulochana Latkar and Gufi Paintal, who died in Mumbai on June 4 and 5, respectively. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Shatrughan said it was 'a great pleasure working' with Sulochana and added he was 'extremely fortunate to have played her son in many films'. The two featured together in films such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Chor Ho To Aisa (1978), among others. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'gentle, generous, caring' on-screen mother Sulochana

Shatrughan Sinha's tribute to Sulochana

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted about Sulochana and Gufi Paintal's death, offering his condolences to the late actors' families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The veteran actor-politician tweeted, "Extremely fortunate to have played her reel son in many films as she epitomised her portrayal of a 'mother' on celluloid. Grateful, enduring, veteran Marathi and Hindi films actress Sulochana is no more. It was a great pleasure working with her and I cherish the memories from the times spent together, especially when I met her for my first film with her for Manmohan Desai's famous Raampur Ka Lakshman. She was a loving and fine human being. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, supporters, well wishers and fans in these traumatic times. May her soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti."

Sulochana's health

Sulochana, known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, died on June 4 due to prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai, her grandson-in-law Parag Ajgavkar confirmed. She was 94. The actor was admitted to Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar on May 8. "She passed away at around 6.30 pm at the hospital. She had a respiratory tract infection for which she was admitted on May 8," Parag had told PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar died on Sunday, while Gufi Paintal died on Monday.

What Shatrughan Sinha tweeted about Gufi Paintal

Shatrughan Sinha also paid his tribute to the late actor Gufi Paintal, who died on June 5 at the age of 79. Gufi, best known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra's TV show Mahabharat (1980), died in Mumbai due to age-related health issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Remembering him, Shatrughan tweeted on Thursday, "The film industry lost one of it's most popular, loved, human beings, veteran TV and film actor, casting director, fondly known as Shakuni Mama, Gufi Paintal. Heartfelt condolences to his loving family, especially his brother actor, a very good human being from my FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) days #Paintal, friends, well-wishers, supporters and fans for their immense loss. May he give you all the strength in these difficult times. Om Shanti."

Gufi Paintal's career

He was seen in shows such as Bahadur Shah Zafar, Mahabharat, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, CID, Ssshhhh Koi Hai Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, RadhaKrishn and Jay Kaniya lal Ki, among others. Gufi Paintal made his acting debut with the Rishi Kapoor-starrer Rafoo Chakkar (1975). He was seen in films such as Dillagi, Desh Pardesh and Suhaag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.