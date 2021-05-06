Sheeba Chadha says her Gully Boy character was 'a little uni-dimensional' because this 'important' scene was deleted

Actor Sheeba Chadha has said that her character in the film Gully Boy was 'a little bit uni-dimensional' because a scene that highlighted her relationship with her daughter, played by Alia Bhatt, was deleted from the final cut. She said that she was disheartened when she discovered that the scene didn't make it to the film.

Asked about the scene, which is available on YouTube, she joked in an interview that she will have 'a little chat' with director Zoya Akhtar about it when they next meet. Gully Boy, starring Alia and Ranveer Singh, was a critical and commercial success. It was sent as India's entry to the Academy Awards, but didn't make the shortlist.

Sheeba said about the scene, in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I felt so sad about that scene not being there. Because she is... Though you realise why she's doing it, because of the milieu she comes from, still it's a little bit uni-dimensional."

She continued, "That scene, even when I'd read the script, was very important. It sort of makes her turn a corner, the character, you know? It was sad when it was taken out." She said in mock-annoyance, "Next time when I meet Zoya, I'm going to have a little chat with her about it."

Gully Boy told the story of Murad, an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai, played by Ranveer Singh. The film was partially inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy.

Sheeba was most recently seen in the films Kaadan and Pagglait. She also appeared in the Netflix series Taj Mahal 1989 and A Suitable Boy, and Amazon's Bandish Bandits and Mirzapur. Alia will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer, meanwhile, has 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus lined up.