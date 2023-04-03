Shefali Jariwala recalls having 'low self esteem' when she had epilepsy seizures at 15

Shefali Jariwala has said that she had low-esteem when she had epilepsy seizures while she was in school, adding that expressing feelings of helplessness at the time was "impossible". She added that the disease also affected her social life and school work. (Also read: Shefali Jariwala reveals why she could ‘bare it all’ in Ratri Ke Yatri)

Shefali Jariwala is popularly known for her item song Kaanta Laga

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An aspiring computer engineer, Shefali rose to national fame at the young age of 20 when she featured in the music video of Kaanta Laga. It was a remix of the popular 1972 song from Dharmendra and Asha Parekh's Samadhi. Since then, Shefali worked in several music albums, as well as films but continues to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl. In 2020, she also participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss.

Recalling the time when she fought epilepsy, Shefali told ETimes, "I had my first seizure when I was 15, and for a decade, living with epilepsy was a challenge. Mood and anxiety disorders affected schoolwork and social functioning. At that age, expressing feelings of hopelessness and helplessness was impossible. I had such low self-esteem. But as I grew older, there were newer challenges. The stress of having a seizure at an inappropriate time and place always loomed over my head, especially after Kaanta Laga when I was shooting and performing on stage, traveling so much."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that the medications also had awful side effects. "That’s all in the past now, medicines, a strong support system, and positive lifestyle changes have helped me. And now I’m seizure-free for 15 years. Overcoming epilepsy has made me mentally stronger, physically fitter, and I am living my best life now."

It was in 2020 that Shefali Jariwala first talked about having her first epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. Shefali has worked in Salman Khan-Priyanka Chopra-Akshay Kumar-starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (2004). Apart from Bigg Boss 13, she has featured on a few other reality shows. These include the dance reality shows Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON