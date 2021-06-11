Shefali Shah recalls rejecting Kapoor and Sons, Neerja

Actor Shefali Shah has spoken about the movies that she rejected in her career, which ended up becoming quite successful. Shefali is known for her work in Delhi Crime and other hit shows and movies.

During an Instagram Q&A session, when an Instagram user asked Shefali Shah to name a movie rejected by her that went on to become a hit, Shefali wrote, "Many.. Kapoor and Sons, Neerja."

Shefali also shared other facts about her. Speaking about how she selects her scripts, she added, "What really hits me in my heart and gut, I will do it."

"Everyone makes their own path and learning. In fact, I am still learning myself. What tip I will give to someone. I absolutely have no tips," she responded to a fan who asked her to give tips on acting.

Last year, Shefali had spoken about getting typecast and playing mother to actors who were almost the same age, if not older than her. Talking to a leading daily, Shefali had said, “I was typecast in a mother’s role very early in life. I didn’t even reach a certain age. I was 20. I did a show where I played the mother of a 15-year-old, I was 20 years old when I played a mom of 45. And then, when I was around 28-30, I played mother to Akshay Kumar. So I got typecast very early, if I didn’t even have to reach a certain age point.” She quipped, “According to screen time, I’m probably 133 years or something.”

“There were years where I kept saying no to work because it was just being so unfair. And then Juice happened. And then there was Once Again, that’s a very sweet and gentle love story. And then there was Delhi Crime. And all three of them put me into the centre of the frame. So it’s really opened up for me, and I’m finally doing the kind of work I desire," she added.

Shefali will be next seen in Doctor G, Delhi Crime 2, Humans and Darlings.