Shehnaaz Gill says Salman Khan taught her to 'move ahead' in life: He told me…

Shehnaaz Gill, who will soon be making her Bollywood debut with a Salman Khan film, talked about him in a recent interview. Shehnaaz and Salman first met on Bigg Boss 13, in which Shehnaaz came onboard as a contestant. During the show, Shehnaaz and her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who won the season, won several hearts. Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill gives Salman Khan a kiss, tells him 'chhod ke aao mujhe' as he drops her to her car. Watch

Shehnaaz is currently busy shooting for Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada, while talking about Salman, Shehnaaz said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

“When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations," she added.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13. After coming out of Bigg Boss, she starred in several music videos. She last appeared in Diljit Dosanjh's film Honsla Rakh. Earlier in May, Shehnaaz, who shares a good bond with Salman Khan, was spotted at his Eid party at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house in Mumbai.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, Shehnaaz will also be seen in John Abraham's next film 100%. The film will also have Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Last month, there were reports that the new season of Bigg Boss will begin on October 1 and Shehnaaz Gill will appear on the premiere episode of the show along with Salman Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON