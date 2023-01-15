Kartik Aaryan seen running at airport, jokes ‘flight was early’; his hairstylist says its always same situation. Watch

Kartik Aaryan was recently in Chandigarh for the promotions of his upcoming film, Shehzada. He was then seen running at the airport on his way to catch a flight from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad. As one of his team members pointed out that it is the ‘same situation’ with him all the time, the actor joked, ‘the flight was early’. Also read: Fans react as Kartik Aaryan poses in style in front of washroom at roadside dhaba: 'Aese kon pose deta hai'

Hairstylist Milan Kepchaki shared the video on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Different day. Different flight. Same person. Same situation… always running.” The video shows Kartik in a cream hoodie, black pants and a black mask, running at high speed at the Chandigarh airport with his team members.

Kartik Aaryan said the flight was early.

Kartik and his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon had flown to Punjab for the promotions of the film. Kriti had returned to Mumbai a day before. This is their second film together after their 2019 film, Luka Chuppi. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is set to release in theatres ahead of Valentine's Day on February 10.

Shehzada has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, who also produced Kartik's last blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is co-produced by Allu Aravind and Aman Gill and is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

In a recent interaction with the media, Kartik said he hopes Shehzada crosses the ₹200 crore milestone at the box office. “I'm grateful for people coming and watching my films in theatres and I hope the same thing happens with this film and with my future films, too. I hope Shehzada crosses the ₹200 crore-mark. I'll be very happy and the industry would also benefit. It's a total family mass entertainer. So, I hope families come in large numbers," he told PTI.

Producer Bhushan Kumar also said, “We'll definitely break the record of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That was a complete family entertainer, this is an even bigger family entertainer, and people are loving such films. This has everything: family, action, comedy, music. So, it's sure to break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (box office)'s record.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.