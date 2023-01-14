Fans react as Kartik Aaryan poses in style in front of washroom at roadside dhaba: 'Aese kon pose deta hai'

Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his upcoming film Shehzada. The actor is on a road trip in Punjab. He recently took a break at a roadside dhaba and shared several pictures and videos from his time there. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, who accompanied him to Chandigarh. Also read: Kartik Aaryan reveals he was apprehensive about slapping Paresh Rawal in Shehzada

Sharing a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram, Kartik wrote on Saturday, “When in Punjab…. #Shehzada Tour.” The first picture shows him sitting on a charpoy with a glass of tea in his hand. A tractor loaded with dry sugarcanes is seen parked behind him. Another picture shows his teammates in the frame. A picture shows him pretending with dry sugarcane as if he's ready to eat it. There is also a picture of parathas with butter on them and a woman, possibly Kriti, can also be seen at a distance.

A video also shows Kartik walking out from near a ‘gents washroom’ with swag. The sign of the washroom looks similar to his own look. There is also a video of a fan praising Kartik and the actor replies to him, “Thank you sir.”

A fan commented on his post, “Gents bathroom k pass aese kon pose deta h (who poses near the bathroom like this).” Another wrote, “Gents bathroom” along with laughing and crying emojis. One more fan wrote, “Gents Bathroom Shuddh Hogye (the gents' bathroom has been purified now).” One more comment read: “What is the gents' bathroom location.”

Kartik had visited Punjab with Kriti for the trailer launch of Shehzada. The duo also celebrated Lohri there. Kartik had shared a video from the Lohri celebrations on Friday in which Kartik and Kriti could be seen dancing to the dhol beats. Sharing it, Kartik had written, "#Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab."

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. It is set to release in theatres on February 10. It marks Kartik's debut as a co-producer.

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. Kartik will also be seen in Kabir Khan's untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next.

