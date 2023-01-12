Kartik Aaryan reveals he was apprehensive about slapping Paresh Rawal in Shehzada: 'He told me kheench ke maarna'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in his upcoming entertainer Shehzada. On Thursday, the film's trailer was released which included a scene where Kartik slapped senior actor Paresh Rawal. Talking about it at the trailer launch event, Kartik revealed he was apprehensive about the slapping scene. However, it was Paresh who told him to go for it. Also read: Shehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan takes on action and comedy scenes, talks about 'real nepotism'

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. Shehzada is slated to release in theatres on February 10, 2023. Besides Kartik and Paresh Rawal, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Talking about the slapping scene during the event, Kartik was quoted by ETimes saying, "Even I was apprehensive. It’s thanks to Paresh ji that the scene got alleviated. I was confused about how to perform. We don’t slap actually and it’s shot in a particular manner that makes you believe that I have slapped him. Lekin galti se kabhi bhi lag sakta hai. But there needs to be that trust between co-stars. Aur yeh ek timing ka khel hai. And he’s the king of such comic timing.”

Kartik went on to share what Paresh Rawal told him before filmming the scene. He said the senior actor told him “Tu tension mat lena. Kheench ke maarna. Film ke mood mein jaana (You don't worry, but hit me hard and be in the zone of the film).” Paresh Rawal plays the role of Kartik's onscreen father in the film.

The Shehzada trailer opens with Kartik talking about taking action, instead of just indulging in discussions, when it comes to family. He beats up baddies in different locations – near a basketball court, a port, and a factory, among others. Contrasting to his personality, Kartik's other, not-so-macho side, comes out next, when all he does is eat food. In a scene, Paresh Rawal, his 'baba (father)', asks him if he wants to be a lawyer or a bouncer, Kartik tells him, "Dono (both)." Once Kartik finds out his real father Randeep, who is rich and successful, all Kartik wants to do is live his 'Shehzada (prince)' life.

Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. Kartik was last seen in Freddy which was released on OTT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON