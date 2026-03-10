Shekhar Kapur opens up about Paani: 'YRF pulled the plug, Sushant Singh Rajput had been rehearsing for six months'

Shekhar Kapur has opened up about the long-delayed film Paani, revealing why the ambitious project backed by Yash Raj Films was eventually shelved despite years of development. The futuristic film, which was once set to star late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, generated significant interest when reports in 2014 suggested it was finally ready to go into production after more than a decade in development. The project, set in the year 2050, was planned as a dystopian drama depicting a world facing an acute water shortage. Initially, Hrithik Roshan had been associated with the film, before Sushant was later brought on board as the lead. Shekhar Kapur revealed that his film Paani was shelved after Yash Raj Films chose not to cast Sushant Singh Rajput, despite months of preparation.

Pankaj Kapur talks about Paani, YRF However, the film never went into production, and more than a decade later, it remains unfinished. Speaking in a recent interview with The Lallantop, Shekhar said the project stalled when the production house decided not to move forward with Sushant in the lead role.

According to the director, he had already been preparing extensively with the actor before the decision was made. “I couldn’t even start Paani’s production. By the time YRF decided that they wouldn’t cast Sushant, I had already been rehearsing with him for six months. After hearing their decision, I went back to the West. I had only come to India to do Paani. However, I haven’t abandoned the project,” Shekhar said.

Shekhar also recalled a conversation with Aditya Chopra, the head of Yash Raj Films, explaining how the production house eventually stepped away from the project. The filmmaker said that when they initially agreed to collaborate, Aditya would handle the business side of the film while Shekhar would retain full creative control.

However, Shekhar said Aditya later expressed reservations about the arrangement. According to the director, Aditya explained that he was accustomed to closely supervising projects at the studio and that, under their agreement, he would not be able to do so on Paani. As a result, the two mutually decided not to move ahead with the film under the YRF banner.

Shekhar said the decision was reached amicably and without any conflict. He noted that both he and Aditya are established filmmakers with strong creative perspectives, and it was natural that they might not always align on a project's creative direction. Despite the setback, the director emphasised that he has not entirely abandoned the film and still hopes to revisit the project in the future.

Shekhar on Sushant Singh Rajput During the conversation, Shekhar also spoke about his experience working with Sushant. The actor died in 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. Shekhar recalled that he was in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, when he heard the news of the actor’s death.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Shekhar described Sushant as deeply committed to his craft. He said the actor was highly focused on preparing for the role and approached the character with intense dedication. According to the filmmaker, Sushant’s seriousness toward the part made him well-suited for the project, although Shekhar noted that he did not know the actor personally beyond their professional interactions.