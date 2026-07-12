Shekhar Kapur reacts as Matt Damon admits regret for not doing The Four Feathers: ‘I'd give my right arm…’

Recently, during The Odyssey's press conference in Mumbai, Hollywood star Matt Damon expressed his desire to work with Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. He revealed that he was disappointed about missing the opportunity to star in one of Shekhar's films due to a scheduling conflict. Now, in an interview with NDTV, Shekhar has responded to the actor's remarks.

Shekhar Kapur on collaborating with Matt Damon

Shekhar Kapur says he would give his right arm to work with Matt Damon.

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Reacting to Matt's wish to work with him, Shekhar said, "I don't think there is a filmmaker in the world who wouldn't give their right arm to work with an actor who has as much emotional depth as Matt Damon. Who can ever forget his famous scene with Robin Williams, 'It's not your fault,' in Good Will Hunting. I must have watched it over a thousand times and been moved to tears each time."

The filmmaker added, "Events move between the past, present and the future... while time is created in our imagination... so it's time, Matt, that we finally collaborate."

What did Matt Damon say?

When asked which Indian filmmaker he would most like to collaborate with, Matt Damon had his answer ready. Instead of naming a contemporary filmmaker, the actor spoke about veteran director Shekhar Kapur and a project that slipped away more than two decades ago.

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{{^usCountry}} "Gosh, I mean, yeah, the filmmaker starting out that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur. I remember when I couldn't do The Four Feathers for some reason, and I was really upset about that. I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie. So I guess he's always been on my list, and so I'd like to have another go. That's like a 20-year-old little debt I've been carrying around in my pocket." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Gosh, I mean, yeah, the filmmaker starting out that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur. I remember when I couldn't do The Four Feathers for some reason, and I was really upset about that. I think I was signed up for a Bourne movie. So I guess he's always been on my list, and so I'd like to have another go. That's like a 20-year-old little debt I've been carrying around in my pocket." {{/usCountry}}

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Shekhar Kapur's The Four Feathers was released in 2002. Based on A.E.W. Mason's novel of the same name, the period drama starred the late Heath Ledger as Harry Feversham, a British officer who leaves his regiment before it departs for Sudan. His decision earns him the label of a coward from his friends and fiancée, prompting him to secretly return to Sudan on a dangerous mission to reclaim his honour. The film also featured Kate Hudson, Wes Bentley and Djimon Hounsou in pivotal roles.

About Shekhar Kapur's upcoming film

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Shekhar's next directorial venture is Masoom: The New Generation. The film will explore themes of identity, family, love and migration through a contemporary lens while retaining the emotional core of the 1983 classic. Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, who played the lead roles in the original film, are set to return. Production is expected to begin later this year.