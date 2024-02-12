Shekhar Kapur reveals his ‘11th fail cook’ wrote a Mr India 2 script with help from AI in just an hour

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared an interesting story about his house help. He revealed that his ‘11th fail’ cook, Nilesh, managed to write the script for a Mr India sequel in less than an hour with help from an artificial intelligence tool. (Also read: "AI is going to be fundamental in defining our future": Shahid Kapoor) Shekhar Kapur has shown just how easy it can be for anyone to use AI tools.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shekhar posted a picture of Nilesh and wrote, “This is Nilesh. 11th fail. Been working with me 18yrs. Cook, house boy, now more a friend. Refused to study more!” He added how Nilesh took help from Google Gemini to jot down the script. “6am he discovers #GoogleGemini. 7am starts writing a story for #MrIndia2. 8am asks me if to read it. I’m taken aback. The great new #AI #creative revolution is here,” he wrote.

While Shekhar and others may be impressed with AI softwares' ability to come up with scripts and stories, not everyone sees this as a welcome change. Last year, Hollywood scriptwriters and actors fought a long fight against studios to minimise the use of artificial intelligence when it comes to creative work.

Even Amitabh Bachchan expressed his displeasure about the use of Artificial Intelligence in cinema and on film personalities. The cinema veteran said a lot of people have voiced objections to the face-mapping technology, which was also one of the contentious issues during the twin Hollywood strikes by Writer Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

"All of us are now being subjected to face mapping, our entire body is going to be face mapped and going to be kept aside and used at any point of time,” he said, adding a popular studio in Mumbai gave him a demonstration of face mapping on Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks.

“A lot of objections are being raised and I believe that there's some kind of a strike in Hollywood by the artist because the producer and the director does your face mapping, laying claim to it and saying this is our property and we will use it whenever we want. So, there will be a time when Symbiosis will call my AI and not me personally,” he had said in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, there is no official update on the sequel of Mr India. The hit 1987 movie starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri.

