 "AI is going to be fundamental in defining our future": Shahid Kapoor | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / "AI is going to be fundamental in defining our future": Shahid Kapoor

"AI is going to be fundamental in defining our future": Shahid Kapoor

ANI |
Jan 26, 2024 10:16 AM IST

Shahid said, "That's actually what the film's about, what the films asking you to take a short leap of faith and look at the possibilities that exist. 'cause before the Wright Brothers, nobody believed human beings could fly and then they did something and that changed everything, right?"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to come up with their new film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

HT Image
HT Image

In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya,' Shahid plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The movie explores an impossible love story in the uncharted territories of the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon graced the pink city of Jaipur on Tuesday to promote their movie.

At the event in Jaipur, when the actor was asked about AI taking over human emotions in the near future, Shahid said, "That's actually what the film's about, what the films asking you to take a short leap of faith and look at the possibilities that exist. 'cause before the Wright Brothers, nobody believed human beings could fly and then they did something and that changed everything, right?"

He added, "And I think we are on the threshold of a time where AI is going to be very, very fundamental in defining our future. Um, and we wanted to make a fun film. We wanted to make a light film, we wanted to make a happy film. We wanna make a film, which is entertaining. But while we are doing all that in scenes that are actually funny, quirky, entertaining, we are talking about things that are relevant and that are, I think, not so far away from us."

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It also features legendary actor Dharmendra.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya' is slated to release on February 9. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On