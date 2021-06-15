Shekhar Suman believes Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘murdered’, seeks closure on death case

Shekhar Suman expressed his dissatisfaction with the progress in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation. On Sushant’s death anniversary, Shekhar paid tribute to him and also said that their fight to get justice for him has been ‘totally in vain’.

On June 14 last year, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. Although several months have passed since the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency is yet to share its findings with the public.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman wrote, “It’s my firm belief that SSR was murdered brutally and did not commit suicide.And if that’s the case why are the culprits roaming around scot free?why justice is being delayed?why there is no closure???and many more unanswered questions.we need all d answers.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Some die and go away. Some die and LIVE forever! #sushantjusticematters.”

Shekhar called Sushant ‘extremely talented’ in another tweet and said that he is missed. “Remembering v v fondly Sushant Singh Rajput one amongst us yet one above us.A courageous and an extremely talented loving caring man who succumbed to the pressures and norms of the society establishment and relationships. We all miss you. #JusticeForSSR,” he wrote.

Shekhar Suman has been tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput for several months now.

Shekhar rued that their efforts to fight for justice for Sushant have come to nought. “With a heavy heart as we all look back in anger,frustration and dismay one year has passed by since Sushant left us all under mysterious circumstances.We all fought and fought and still fighting to get justice for him but totally in vain,” he wrote. “We request the agencies the authorities to plz speed up the process and bring about a closure to this case so that SSR's soul rests in peace. #sushantjusticematters,” he added.

Shekhar Suman expressed ‘anger, frustration and dismay’ over the progress in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation.

Shekhar said that the void left by Sushant is ‘so difficult to fill’. “Ev single day since June 14th last year we have remembered you fondly.You have left behind a void that wd be so difficult to fill.may you eternally shine like the brightest star and stay in our hearts4ever! #SushantSinghRajput #sushantjusticematters,” he wrote.

After Sushant’s death, Shekhar travelled to Patna to meet the actor’s family. Shekhar has also been constantly seeking justice for Sushant on social media.