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Shekhar Suman recalls Shah Rukh Khan's generosity after he declined a ‘big cheque’ for Chalte Chalte: ‘He gifted me…’

Actor Shekhar Suman shared a touching story about Shah Rukh Khan, who gifted him a watch after he declined payment. 

May 07, 2026 12:56 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has long been known for his generosity towards his co-stars and colleagues. Many actors have fondly recalled their experiences of working with him and spoken about how he always makes people around him feel special. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Shekhar Suman remembered one such thoughtful gesture by Shah Rukh, revealing how the superstar gifted him an expensive watch after he refused to accept money for a voiceover in his film.

Shekhar Suman recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s thoughtful gesture

Shekhar Suman reveals how Shah Rukh Khan gifted him an expensive watch when he refused cheque for film.

Recalling the incident, Shekhar said, “I remember when Shah Rukh was making Chalte Chalte and he needed my voice for the commentary in the film. So when the teaser came, he called me up directly after that, ‘Hi, it’s Shah Rukh.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Shah Rukh.’ He said, ‘I would want you to come and give your voiceover for this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll come.’ So I just went across and did that.”

Shekhar further shared that Shah Rukh later sent him a cheque for the work, but he refused to accept it. He added, “And he sent me a big cheque. And I said, ‘Look, this is between two friends, you know, this is not for money at all.’ But he wouldn’t listen. Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, he sent me a very expensive watch the next time, which I still have. And it’s a beautiful memento.”

 
shekhar suman shah rukh khan
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