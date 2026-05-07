Shekhar Suman recalls Shah Rukh Khan's generosity after he declined a ‘big cheque’ for Chalte Chalte: ‘He gifted me…’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has long been known for his generosity towards his co-stars and colleagues. Many actors have fondly recalled their experiences of working with him and spoken about how he always makes people around him feel special. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Shekhar Suman remembered one such thoughtful gesture by Shah Rukh, revealing how the superstar gifted him an expensive watch after he refused to accept money for a voiceover in his film.

Shekhar Suman recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s thoughtful gesture

Shekhar Suman reveals how Shah Rukh Khan gifted him an expensive watch when he refused cheque for film.

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Recalling the incident, Shekhar said, “I remember when Shah Rukh was making Chalte Chalte and he needed my voice for the commentary in the film. So when the teaser came, he called me up directly after that, ‘Hi, it’s Shah Rukh.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Shah Rukh.’ He said, ‘I would want you to come and give your voiceover for this.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll come.’ So I just went across and did that.”

Shekhar further shared that Shah Rukh later sent him a cheque for the work, but he refused to accept it. He added, “And he sent me a big cheque. And I said, ‘Look, this is between two friends, you know, this is not for money at all.’ But he wouldn’t listen. Shah Rukh being Shah Rukh, he sent me a very expensive watch the next time, which I still have. And it’s a beautiful memento.”

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{{^usCountry}} The 2003 film Chalte Chalte was a romantic comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Directed by Aziz Mirza, the film emerged as a commercial success at the box office, collecting around ₹43 crore worldwide. It also featured Satish Shah, Lillete Dubey, Johnny Lever, Jas Arora and Aditya Pancholi in key roles. About Shekhar Suman and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2003 film Chalte Chalte was a romantic comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Directed by Aziz Mirza, the film emerged as a commercial success at the box office, collecting around ₹43 crore worldwide. It also featured Satish Shah, Lillete Dubey, Johnny Lever, Jas Arora and Aditya Pancholi in key roles. About Shekhar Suman and Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The series marked Bhansali’s OTT debut and also starred Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Fardeen Khan, among others. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor is yet to announce his next project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The series marked Bhansali’s OTT debut and also starred Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha and Fardeen Khan, among others. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor is yet to announce his next project. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film marks Suhana’s theatrical debut and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film marks Suhana’s theatrical debut and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. {{/usCountry}}

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