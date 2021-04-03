Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman remembers older son Aayush on his birth anniversary: 'We miss him terribly and yearn for him'
bollywood

Shekhar Suman remembers older son Aayush on his birth anniversary: 'We miss him terribly and yearn for him'

Shekhar Suman shared a video praying for his older son Aayush, who passed away when he was 11. The actor and his wife Alka are also parents to actor Adhyayan Suman.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Shekhar Suman lost his older son Aayush when he was 11.

Shekhar Suman is remembering his older son Aayush Suman on his birth anniversary on Saturday. The actor and his wife, Alka, lost their son when he was just 11 years old due to a heart disease. The actor took to Twitter and shared a video featuring a photo of his son resting beside a lamp lit in his memory while the Gayatri Mantra is chanted.

A cake with Aayush's name written on it was placed beside the picture. Shekhar shared the video and said, "Alka n i lost our angel Aayush who was born on the 3rd of April.We miss him terribly n yearn for him.Remembering him with lots of love.plz keep him in ur prayers."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena Kapoor's post-baby number two pics are stunning. See all of them here

Kriti Kharbanda: I have never regretted turning down any film

Ranbir Kapoor's trainer reveals how he's getting back into shape post-Covid

Shraddha Kapoor goes all out for her dog Shyloh's 10th birthday. Watch

Last month, Shekhar shared a picture of Aayush while speaking about memories and pain. "With my elder son Aayush on the sets of my second film after Utsav at the film city. #beautiful memories #throwback," he captioned the picture of Aayush. Replying to a fan who spoke about the difficulty of revisiting old pictures, Shekhar said, "The pain is unbearable..Life can be so cruel at times."

Shekhar also has another son, actor Adhyayan Suman, who was recently the target of fake news. False reports claimed Adhyayan had taken a drastic step and ended his life. However, it was later revealed that Adhyayan was alright. Reacting to the untrue claims, an angry Shekhar said, "My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi." He added, "While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest."

Also Read: Azeem Khan takes 'full accountability' of split with Saba Qamar, says she had 'the most amazing soul'

Shekhar has been actively voicing his support towards the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor, in several tweets, has extended his support to his family. Speaking to a leading daily last year, Shekhar explained, "Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shekhar suman adhyayan suman

Related Stories

tv

Shekhar Suman hits back at troll who questioned how he could afford lavish home, shares report calling him Amitabh of TV

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 PM IST
bollywood

Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s six-month death anniversary, Shekhar Suman asks ‘why are we all still crying for justice?’

UPDATED ON DEC 14, 2020 12:45 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP