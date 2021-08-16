Shershaah actor Nikitin Dheer: Will not jeopardise anybody’s well-being because of a film’s release

Theatres are reopening in phases across the country, but makers are playing it safe and releasing their projects on OTT. Actor Nikitin Dheer’s latest film, Shershaah took the digital route, and he feels that in a situation like this, it was indeed a responsible decision.

“Looking at how our country is in a good space, people are able to earn money, things are getting back on track… we don’t want to jeopardise anybody’s well being because of a film’s release,” admits the 41-year-old, who shot to fame after playing Thangaballi in Chennai Express (2013).

The actor believes that films are doing a service to people by keeping them entertained right in their homes.

“OTT release is a wise call, as you can watch a film in the security of your own homes. We are mere entertainers, we can’t change the atmosphere in our country, but we can change someone’s day by entertaining them. That’s pretty much all we can do, that’s the only power we have. That’s pretty much the idea behind it,” he says, adding that via this medium, “We could release in 240 countries, it was a simultaneous global release. I’m more than happy with everything.”

Dheer, who plays the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, in the film based on the life of Kargil war hero, late Captain Vikram Batra, has been getting many compliments for his performance, which is very different from the negative parts he has mostly done so far.

He confesses this was just the opportunity he had been waiting for. “The makers wanted a guy on the taller side. He was one of the bravest soldiers, and was called Indian Rambo. He moved to Kargil at the age of 25-26, they needed somebody jiska chauda dheel dhal ho. They approached me, and when I heard the script, it was fantastic, no two ways about it. Something like this comes in an actor’s life rarely. I got to play an army soldier on top of that, a real life hero. It was more than anything, an honour,” gushes the actor.