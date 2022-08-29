Injured Shilpa Shetty uses walker; Raj Kundra is masked up still as they welcome Lord Ganesha home. See pics

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have begun celebrations of the Ganesha Chaturthi festival by welcoming Lord Ganesha home. Shilpa and Raj, who bring an idol of Lord Ganesha home every year for the festival, were pictured by the paparazzi as they brought an idol home this year as well. Also Read| Shilpa Shetty shares video of kids dressed up as Krishna and Radha on Janmashtami

Shilpa Shetty, who recently fractured her leg while filming for an upcoming project, could not join her husband as he went out to bring the idol home. However, she walked out with the help of a walker as the car carrying the idol arrived at their home. A video of this was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Raj was pictured wearing a full-face glass mask as he carried the idol to their home. He folded his hands before Lord Ganesha and took blessings in another picture. Both Shilpa and Raj were wearing white for the occasion.

Raj Kundra brings Lord Ganesha home.

Raj is almost always sporting a face mask when he steps out since he was arrested in July last year. The businessman was held in a porn-related case and was accused as one of the people involved in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was granted bail in the case in September last year and recently filed a plea before the court denying any link with the sale of pornographic material.

Shilpa has kept up her public appearances even as she deals with a leg injury after fracturing her leg during the filming of an upcoming movie. Sharing a picture of her fractured leg on Instagram on August 10, the actor had said that she will be 'out of action' for six weeks. However, she shared a video of herself performing some stretches while sitting in a wheelchair 10 days later. She also dressed up and attended an award ceremony in a wheelchair last week.

She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which will star her alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The eight-part series, due to stream on Amazon Prime Video next year, also marks the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit.

