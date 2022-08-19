Shilpa Shetty shares video of kids dressed up as Krishna and Radha on Janmashtami, fans call them 'so cute.' Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty shared a video of son, Viaan and daughter, Samisha on her Instagram handle. The video showed Viaan, climbing a human pyramid to break the dahi handi, a common ritual on Janmashtami in Maharashtra. He is dressed up as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami, complete with a peacock feather on his head. Samisha is playing with him too. She is also seen posing with her brother in the video. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty shares photo of husband Raj Kundra with kids on Father’s Day)

Shilpa captioned her Reel, “Haathi Ghoda Paalki. Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki. Gokulashtami ki shubhkaamnayein, aapko aur aapke poore parivar ko.”

She used the hashtags #DahiHandi #Gokulashtami #ShriKrishna #HareKrishna #divine #blessed #gratitude #traditions on her video. One of her fans commented, “Sooooo cute little baba enjoy with family.” Another fan wrote, “Awwwww soooooo cute…. Happy Janmashtami.” Many fans dropped hearts for little Samisha and Viaan.

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra tied knot in November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed Viaan in 2012 and Samisha via surrogacy in 2020.

Shilpa's last film Nikamma released on June 17. Directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Shabbir Khan Films and Sony Pictures India, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Hindustan Times' review described Shilpa's character in the film as ‘gutsy, fierce yet vulnerable, and wow’.

Shilpa has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force in the pipel ine. Touted to be an eight-part series, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year. It will officially mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Rohit. The series is an extension of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, Shilpa is also a part of filmmaker Sonal Joshi’s next film Sukhee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON