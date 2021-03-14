Shilpa Shetty brings Sunday Binge back: 'Love all things that begin with Raj'

Shilpa Shetty's famous Sunday binges are back. The actor restarted the food series by sampling some chaat. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video of herself, having a Raj Kachori.

"You must have seen me eat a lot of pani puri, sev puri, but ye bahut hi alag waali puri hai (this is a different puri). I love street food and this has ragda, it has the sev puri ka basket, it has potato, sev, pomegranate, and khatti-meethi chatni. Okay, Sunday binge guys, bye!" she said in the video before diving into the dish.

She shared the video and said, "Oh ho !!!!!After long ..today’s Sunday binge was Chatpata Raj Kachori... Hot ,crispy, spicy and sweet , just perfectly Yummmmmmm Ps : Love all things that begin with Raj what say @rajkundra9," referring to her husband Raj Kundra. Several fans took to the comments section and showered heart and fire emojis to show their love to the actor.

Shilpa halted her Sunday binge posts during the coronavirus lockdown last year. She did, however, post the occasional update. In November, she shared a video of herself eating Vada Pao. "Chalte Chalte dekha Vada pao Mann ne bola Sunday hai Toh Khao Khao Khao Banta hai bhau! (During our journey, spotted vada pao and my mind reminded me it was Sunday so eat, eat, eat.) Travelling back from Karjat and this is my favourite Binge food cause its made the best here.. Excuse the food in my mouth," she said in the post.

Shilpa is heading back to work with Super Dancer 4. The actor returned to the show as a judge alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She will make a comeback to acting with Hungama 2 and Nikamma.