Shilpa Shetty, children Viaan and Samisha perform Navaratri puja together; Raj Kundra missing. Watch

On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account and shared a video in which she and her children, son Viaan and daughter Samisha, performed a puja at home. The trio was joined by their staff members. However, her husband Raj Kundra was nowhere to be seen.

In the video, Shilpa, Viaan and Samisha wore matching orange outfits. While Shilpa and Viaan chanted the prayer, little Samisha was distracted by the cymbals. Soon, she made her way to Shilpa and joined her in prayers.

Shilpa shared the video and wrote, “My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us. Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss Happy Monday to all of you!”

Shilpa has been sharing glimpses of her children and work but hasn't posted anything about her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, since his bail. She did share a sole statement requesting the media and fans to give her and her family privacy during the case proceedings.

Raj was arrested in July for allegedly producing and circulating pornographic videos. After spending a little over two months in jail, he was released on bail last month.

While Shilpa took a break from the spotlight during the initial stage of the case, she was back in front of the camera as she returned to judge the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4.