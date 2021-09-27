Shilpa Shetty gets all the motivation she needs after seeing kids Viaan, Samisha bond over yoga. Watch video

Actor and television personality Shilpa Shetty on Monday shared a video of her children – Viaan and Samisha – practising yoga. She wrote that she has tried to teach both her kids the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, and is ‘proud’ to see Viaan teach his sister lessons such as this.

She wrote, “Kids are like wet clay. We must mould their approach towards a healthier lifestyle early. Inculcating the habit of enjoying a balanced diet, staying fit, and gaining control over the mind & soul is crucial. That’s exactly what I’ve tried to do with Viaan; and now, to see him take over the role and teaching his little follower, Samisha, makes me so proud. Seeing them bond over Yoga is truly the kind of Monday Motivation I need to stay fit and healthy… with them and for them.”

She signed off, “Have a great week ahead, my #InstaFam.” The video showed Viaan attempting several yoga poses, and Samisha trying her best to follow along. Shilpa's words of encouragement could be heard in the background, but at one point, Samisha simply got up and walked off.

Shilpa's fans reacted with heart emojis in the comments section, and one person advised her to not pay heed to the negativity. Shilpa and her family have been at the centre of a storm in recent weeks, after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested in connection with a porn racket bust.

He has been accused of producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile applications. Raj spent several weeks in judicial custody, and was released from jail on bail only recently. Shilpa took some time off work, but returned as one of the judges on Super Dancer soon, and also appeared in the film Hungama 2. Her sister Shamita Shetty, meanwhile, finished as one of the runners-up on Bigg Boss OTT.