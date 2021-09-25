Sherlyn Chopra takes aim at Shilpa Shetty: ‘Easy to give sashtang pranams, speak about Rani Laxmibai on TV’

Sherlyn Chopra has taken aim at Shilpa Shetty again in a new Twitter post. She shared a clip from a video interview she recently gave and asked Shilpa to make a difference in the real world as well.

Tagging Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra in the tweet, Sherlyn wrote in Hindi, “You do sashtang pranams on TV to those artists whose art you are influenced by. Please show some sympathy to the women who are suffering by stepping out of reel life and going into the real world. Believe me, the whole world will bow down to you!”

She said the same thing in the interview as well. Speaking about herself, she said she wishes to make a difference to people's lives. However, she also took jibes at Shilpa. “It's very easy to do sashtang dandvat pranams, speak about Rani Laxmibai on a stage. You should be on the ground, do something for women and children who are suffering. Step out of your mansion and do something. Step out of the world of porn and you will see the whole world will do sashtang dandvat pranams for you,” she said.

Shilpa often does the ‘sashtang dandvat pranams’ on her reality show Super Dancer when she is impressed with a contestant's performance.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July for his alleged connection to a pornography racket. After spending two months in jail, he was released on bail earlier this week.

Sherlyn Chopra had previously said that she was the first person to record a statement in the case. Last week, she shared a video on Twitter in which she seemingly spoke about Shilpa. She said, “According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves.” She added, “Waise isey kya kehte hain (What is it called)? Yeda bankar, peda khana (Fooling everyone). Hai na?"