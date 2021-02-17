Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty has quick reply after paparazzi ask her to remove mask
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty has quick reply after paparazzi ask her to remove mask

Actor Shilpa Shetty agreed to pose without a mask for the paparazzi, but not without warning them about increasing Covid-19 numbers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty spotted on Wednesday.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted by the paparazzi on Wednesday, and was asked to remove her mask for photographs. She agreed, but not without warning everyone about rising Covid-19 numbers in Maharashtra.

In a video shared online, Shilpa was seen walking towards an office. She was stopped by the paparazzi, who requested her to pose for some pictures. They asked her to remove her mask, which she did, but said, "Lockdown wapas hone wala hai (lockdown will be enforced again)."

In recent days, the state has been registering over 3,000 new coronavirus cases a day. "It is up to the people of the state to decide if they want a lockdown or live freely with some restrictions. Wear face masks and avoid crowds or else (you) will need to go into a lockdown again," chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said earlier this week, according to news agency PTI.

Shilpa, like virtually the entire film industry, is back at work. She recently shared a special birthday post for her daughter Samisha, who turned one earlier this week.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

Sharing a video of Samisha playing on the floor, Shilpa wrote, "'Mumma' - hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day... Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always."

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are also parents to a seven-year-old son, Viaan. The actor will soon make her comeback with Hungama 2, and Nikamma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra coronavirus

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:11 PM IST
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s baby girl Samisha turns one: 10 times she melted hearts with her cuteness

UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:22 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP