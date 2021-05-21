Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra wish son Viaan on ninth birthday with throwback videos. Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra on Friday penned notes for their son Viaan Raj Kundra on his ninth birthday. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple shared several moments of his growing-up years. While Shilpa shared a video from Viaan's fourth birthday, Raj made a video montage.

Captioning her post, Shilpa wrote, "There’s so much to say, So much to do...You’re growing up too fast, I’m not even done hugging you~This video is when you were 4. We know how much your birthday means to you and how you would look forward to it, but not being able to have any playdates for over a year & a half, and not be able to celebrate your birthday 2 years in a row without any fuss... makes me so proud of the sensitive, compassionate, and loving boy that you’re growing up to be."

"You fought Covid-19 so bravely, you are just as excited about your virtual classes as you were about going to school, you have understood how necessary it is to always wear a mask and maintain social distance with outsiders! You’ve not only adjusted to the new normal without any complaints or tantrums, but also taken on the role of being a doting elder brother so beautifully. Have to admire how beautifully you have done it with with your sense of humour and maturity. This Lockdown has made you so responsible so soon?!?! Must say, I’m a proud mommy! Happy 9th birthday, my darling baby Viaan-Raj May you always shine, the brightest star wherever you go Mumma and papa lovvveee youuuu @rajkundra9," it also read.

The montage shared by Raj, features Viaan as a baby and as a young boy. In the video clip, several captions such as 'happy birth day my heartbeat', 'you are my pride & joy' and 'happy 9th birthday my son' were written. The title song of Akele Hum Akele Tum is heard in the clip. His caption read, "The Video Says it all Happy Birthday my Son my rockstar my heartbeat #happybirthday #ViaanRajKundra."

Also Read: Angelina Jolie gets covered in bees for 18 minutes for a striking photoshoot. See pics inside

Several celebs as well as fans wished Viaan, taking to the comments section. Actor Madhuri Dixit wrote, "So cute. Happy Birthday", Tahira Kashyap said, "Happy bday!!" while Jacqueline Fernandez commented, "awwwwwwww". On Raj's post, celebs such as Bipasha Basu, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anita Hassanandani, Karanvir Bohra, and Bharti Singh wished Viaan among others.

Earlier this month, Shilpa had informed her fans and followers on social media that Raj and their two children had tested positive for Covid-19. Shilpa herself tested negative for the coronavirus. Shilpa married Raj in November 2009 and the couple welcomed Viaan on May 21, 2012.