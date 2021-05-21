Angelina Jolie gets covered in bees for 18 minutes for a striking photoshoot. See pics inside

Actor Angelina Jolie has extended her support towards another cause-- bee conservation. She has posed for a photoshoot for the National Geographic magazine, in which she is seen covered in hundreds of bees.

Angelina is seen in a white, off shoulder Gabriela Hearst dress, looking straight into the camera. A swarm of bees sits around her shoulders and chest and a few are also seen on her face.

Photographer Dan Winters described how the photoshoot was arranged. He said that Angelina had to sit with the bees on her body for almost 18 minutes. "I'm a beekeeper, and when I was given the assignment to work with Angelina, my main concern was safety. Shooting during the pandemic, with a full crew and live bees, made the execution complex. And I knew the only way to ensure we achieved the desired effect for the photo was to use the same technique that Richard Avedon used 40 years ago to create his iconic beekeeper portrait," he said.

"Everyone on set, except Angelina, had to be in a protective suit. It had to be quiet and fairly dark to keep the bees calm. I applied the pheromone in the places on her body where I wanted bees to congregate. The bees are attracted to the pheromone, but it also encourages them not to swarm. We also placed a large number of bees on a board that rested in front of her waist. Angelina stood perfectly still, covered in bees for 18 minutes without a sting. Being around bees is always an experience that leaves me in awe. I think this shoot was also an awe-inspiring event for all who were present—and our offering for World Bee Day has its own roots in photographic history," he added.

About the experience, Angelina said, "With so much we are worried about around the world, [bee conservation] is one issue that we can manage. We can certainly all step in and do our part." She is working with UNESCO and Guerlain on a Women for Bees initiative that will build 2,500 beehives and restock 125 million bees by 2025—while training and supporting 50 women beekeepers.

Angelina's latest release was Those Who Wish Me Dead. She will also join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals, the first look teaser for which was shared earlier this month.

