Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra writes ‘we have separated’, internet reacts

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter and announced his separation. Without mentioning a clear context, he wrote, “We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period.” While his random post left many on the internet wondering if he has indeed parted ways from his wife, a small section of users called it a promotional gimmick. Also read: Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to his film debut

Internet reacts to Raj Kundra's post

Raj Kundra shared a post about his separation, however internet isn't convinced.

Raj has shared a screenshot of the same post on Instagram Stories as well. Reacting to his update, a user questioned in the comment section, “Separate means? Divorce?” “Sad it’s shocking news indeed,” said another. While one more called it a "publicity stunt", “Is it a movie gimmick?” asked someone.

Raj Kundra's film debut and more

Meanwhile, Shilpa has not shared anything similar on her social media handles. Raj's post arrived days after he unveiled the trailer of his debut film, UT69. Raj will be starring as the lead of the film which revolves around his jail time.

Raj Kundra was arrested and lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail in an alleged pornography-related case in July 2021. It was one of the biggest controversies of the year. He walked out of jail in September of the same year, after spending about two months as he was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act.

Raj who has always maintained that he was framed in the case, is said to share his side of the story via his film. UT69 will be released in theatres on November 3.

Talking about his film, Raj recently revealed how Shilpa reacted when he told her about his film idea. He told News18, “I told her that I have a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn’t get made.”

"She was very supportive. She asked me, ‘Tu acting kar lega (will you be able to act)?’ I told her that I will be able to since I have done some method acting by going to jail," added Raj. Raj and Shilpa Shetty married in 2009. They have two kids--Viaan and Samisha.

