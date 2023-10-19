Raj Kundra reveals Shilpa Shetty's reaction to his film debut: ‘Tu acting kar lega?’

Raj Kundra on Shilpa Shetty's reaction

Raj jokingly said, “She (Shilpa) was a few feet away from me when I decided to tell her that I am making a film. I didn’t want to go too close to her.” “I told her that I have a script and was waiting for her answer. When I turned away from her, a flying chappal came at my face. I think she thought that the idea was a little dicey first. Maybe she thought that the film wouldn’t get made,” he added.

How Shilpa changed her mind

Raj also revealed how he convinced Shilpa after a narration by the director Shahnawaz Ali. “He gave her a very small narration. She thought about it and realised that it wasn’t about the case of against the system in any way. She felt it was a very human story.” ”She was very supportive. She asked me, ‘Tu acting kar lega (will you be able to act)?’ I told her that I will be able to since I have done some method acting by going to jail," said Raj. He also shared Shilpa's reaction to UT69 and said that she is proud of him.

Raj Kundra's film

The trailer of UT69 just dropped recently. It features Raj in the lead while narrating his time in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography-related case in 2021. The trailer of the film opens with ‘breaking news’ about Raj's infamous arrest which had created controversy.

Raj was granted bail in September 2021 after spending about two months in jail. He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

