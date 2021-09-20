Shilpa Shetty posts message on ‘beautiful things after bad storm’ after Raj Kundra gets bail

Shilpa Shetty has shared a message on Instagram Stories, a few hours after her husband Raj Kundra was allowed bail in the porn case he was arrested in. Shilpa's message was about ‘beautiful things’ that follow a ‘bad storm’.

“Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm,” the quote read and was attributed to Roger Lee.

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Story.

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to Raj Kundra, a key accused in a pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago. The magistrate allowed his bail application on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000. He was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Shilpa had paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek the blessings. Pictures and videos showed her taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Shilpa has not directly spoken about the case or Raj since his arrest, except when she shared her statement on the matter on social media. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she had said.

After taking a brief break from work following Raj's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She was recently seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and her next film will be Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.