Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty posts message on ‘beautiful things after bad storm’ after Raj Kundra gets bail
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty posts message on ‘beautiful things after bad storm’ after Raj Kundra gets bail

Shilpa Shetty has posted a motivational message after her husband Raj Kundra was allowed bail in the porn case.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty has shared a message on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty has shared a message on Instagram Stories, a few hours after her husband Raj Kundra was allowed bail in the porn case he was arrested in. Shilpa's message was about ‘beautiful things’ that follow a ‘bad storm’.

“Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm,” the quote read and was attributed to Roger Lee. 

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Story.

A magistrate court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to Raj Kundra, a key accused in a pornographic films case in which he was arrested two months ago. The magistrate allowed his bail application on furnishing a bond of 50,000. He was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

RELATED STORIES

Shilpa had paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek the blessings. Pictures and videos showed her taking the journey to the shrine on a horse. She even interacted with other devotees there.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty's message on 'bad decisions' and 'new ending' amid Raj Kundra controversy

Shilpa has not directly spoken about the case or Raj since his arrest, except when she shared her statement on the matter on social media. “MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she had said.

After taking a brief break from work following Raj's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show Super Dancer 4, alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She was recently seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and her next film will be Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra raj kundra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhagyashree on working with Salman again: ‘He’s working with all young heroines’

Bobby Deol on 20 years of Ajnabee: That film was way ahead of time when it released

Ranvir Shorey: There have been occasions where I had to take up work purely for money

Navya shares pic with Jaya, fan wants to know if chairs behind them are silver
TRENDING TOPICS
Charanjit Singh Channi
Emmys 2021 full winners list
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Krushna Abhishek
Charanjit Singh Channi Searing-in Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP