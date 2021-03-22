Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra secretly dated during Life In A Metro shoot: 'He liked In Dino song, made it my ringer tone'
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra secretly dated during Life In A Metro shoot: 'He liked In Dino song, made it my ringer tone'

Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.

Shilpa Shetty made a sweet confession about when she was dating now-husband Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that she was secretly dating Raj when she was a participant on UK's famous reality show, Big Brother. At the time, Shilpa was also shooting for Anurag Basu's movie, Life In A Metro.

The musical drama revolved around nine people in Mumbai whose lives were intertwined. The movie's songs were hits, especially In Dino. Shilpa recently appeared on a singing reality show where a contestant sang the song, bringing back several cherished memories for the star.

After the performance ended, Shilpa revealed the song's sweet connection with her love life. "I was shooting for Metro and during that time also went to the UK for Big Brother shoot," she said before adding, "At the same time I met Raj and he liked In Dino song very much. I made it my ringer tone as well. Whenever this song plays, a smile comes on my face," she said in the recent episode of Indian Idol 12. The actor was on the episode to promote her upcoming dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

"I was sure that BB would not last long, but one week turned into three weeks and three months and eventually I stayed there for five-six months. Metro shoot was stalled but Anurag was generous and said that whenever you get time come back and I will shoot your portions in the film first," she also revealed.

Shilpa and Raj have been married for almost 12 years now. They tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple shares a nine-year-old son Viaan and welcomed their daughter Samisha last year. The duo continues to give fans 'couple goals' with their sweet Instagram exchanges.

Also Read: Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash

Recently, Shilpa was impressed by Raj's dance performance at Harman Baweja's sangeet. The businessman delivered a well-rehearsed performance at the pre-wedding ceremony.

shilpa shetty raj kundra

