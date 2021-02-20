Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty recreates Shehnaaz Gill's Saada Kutta Kutta on spotting a dog
Shilpa Shetty had spotted a dog after making an exit from the studio post the promo shoot of her show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
Actor Shilpa Shetty couldn't control her excitement on spotting a dog outside the sets of her upcoming dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. She reacted to the dog with Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogue Saada Kutta Kutta.

Shilpa and choreographer Geeta Kapur were making an exit from the studio when they spotted a dog. Shilpa immediately quipped, "Tera kutta kutta, mera kutta Tommy (your dog is a dog, my dog is Tommy)." Geeta asked, "Mera to kutta Tommy chhe (My dog is already Tommy)."

A fan reacted, "Awwww soo sweet. shilpa is Really mindblowing Lady YAR." Another commented, "Chaa gayi apni shehnaaz baby (our Shehnaaz is everywhere)."

While Shilpa looked glamourous in a one-shoulder yellow gown with a side slit, Geeta was in an ethnic anarkali gown. They had shot for the promo of Super Dancer Chapter 4 on Friday.

Shehnaaz had mouthed the line during her participation on Bigg Boss 13. It was turned into a meme by internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate who made it into a song, complete with a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The song goes: Tuada kutta Tommy, saada kutta kutta. This translates to -- my dog is just normal, your dog is special. The video made by Yashraj featured a clip of Shah Rukh playing a dhol in the film Mohabbatein.

Yashraj had shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk Thank you @shehnaaz_ki_smile #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #biggboss #dialoguewithbeats #bhangra #tommy #feelings.” Shehnaaz had reacted to it with a “Burahhhh!” along with a smiley and a fire emoji in the comments section.

