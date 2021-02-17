Shilpa Shetty has quick reply after paparazzi ask her to remove mask

Actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted by the paparazzi on Wednesday, and was asked to remove her mask for photographs. She agreed, but not without warning everyone about rising Covid-19 numbers in Maharashtra.

In a video shared online, Shilpa was seen walking towards an office. She was stopped by the paparazzi, who requested her to pose for some pictures. They asked her to remove her mask, which she did, but said, "Lockdown wapas hone wala hai (lockdown will be enforced again)."





In recent days, the state has been registering over 3,000 new coronavirus cases a day. "It is up to the people of the state to decide if they want a lockdown or live freely with some restrictions. Wear face masks and avoid crowds or else (you) will need to go into a lockdown again," chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said earlier this week, according to news agency PTI.

Shilpa, like virtually the entire film industry, is back at work. She recently shared a special birthday post for her daughter Samisha, who turned one earlier this week.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

Sharing a video of Samisha playing on the floor, Shilpa wrote, "'Mumma' - hearing you say this , as you turn one today is the greatest gift I could ever get. From dolling you up in your umpteen bows, to your first tooth ,your first words, your first smile to your first crawl... every milestone is special & reason to celebrate you every day... Happy first birthday to you our Angel, every day in this past year has brought tons of love, happiness, and light into our lives. We all love and adore you so much. I pray that you are blessed with abundance always."

Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are also parents to a seven-year-old son, Viaan. The actor will soon make her comeback with Hungama 2, and Nikamma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON