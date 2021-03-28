Shilpa Shetty reveals how she gives time to kids Samisha, Viaan: 'When I'm on set, I forget I have a family'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is set to make her acting comeback this year, has spoken about how she manages to maintain a work-life balance. Shilpa and her husband Raj are parents to two children -- Viaan and Samisha.

In an interview, she said said that she was able to spend a lot of time with her kids last year, because of the lockdown. She credited her all-woman team for helping her find time for her family, despite her busy schedule, which includes television appearances, brand shoots and other public appearances.

"There are particular times when nobody can talk to me and that time I am a totally dedicated mother," she told a leading daily. 'When I am on the sets I am totally professional and I forget that I have a house and family. I make sure that wherever I am whether it's my home or sets at that time I do justice to it. I feel it is very important to love in that moment and to enjoy."

Asked if she ever feels 'mother's guilt', Shilpa said, "I want my children to see that their mother goes to work and she will return. When I am at home I am totally theirs. When they grow up they should have value for work, money and parents who are working so hard. Otherwise the mother’s who are at home they work so hard but they are never valued and it is such a thankless job. But I feel my kids will value me in the long run. I feel no woman should live in a guilt."

She said that despite not being a working actor any more, fans continue to shower love on her. Shilpa said that she no longer has any 'interest' in films, but did Hungama 2 and Nikamma as a gesture of gratitude for fans.