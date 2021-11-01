Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts after controversy

Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has gone off social media. Raj, who was arrested in a porn-related case in July, seems to have deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Raj was active on Instagram until his arrest in the pornography case. He would often share edited videos featuring Shilpa, swapping her face with superheroes and other characters. Raj went on radio silence since his release as well, sharing nothing new on the platform.

In July, Raj was arrested under the allegations of filming and distributing pornographic content on subscription-based mobile apps such as HotHit Movies, Hotshots, and other websites as well.

“There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on July 19 as he appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement after Raj’s arrest. He was released on bail in September.

Although Shilpa had been laying low on social media since his arrest, she returned by sharing cryptic posts and also shared a statement regarding Raj's arrest. While she maintained that she is not commenting on the legal developments but urged fans to give her and her children privacy.

“MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity ‘Never complain, never explain’. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,” she said, in the post.

Shilpa and Raj are yet to make their first public appearance together. The actor had travelled to Alibaug in October with her mother and children, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, but Raj had not joined them.

