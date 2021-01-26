Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, is teaching their son Viaan the importance of giving back. Raj took to Instagram to share a video of him and Viaan distributing blankets to the homeless.

In the clip, Raj said, “Good morning, it's 6 am. Just got my son out of bed. Sometimes, it is important to teach your children that a roof over your head, food on your plate and a nice warm bed with blankets to sleep don't come easy. You got to see the other side of the world. There are a lot of people sleeping on the streets in this cold winter.”

“We are going to do a deed today. I am teaching my son that good deeds are really important by giving blankets to these poor kids and poor people sleeping on the streets, so let’s do this,” he added.

“One good deed a day. Values we need to teach our kids. We can’t take things for granted. #RajMantra #Values #Gratitude #Life #Hope #teamwork #helpingothers #linkinbio,” Raj wrote in his caption.

Raj often shares inspirational posts on Instagram about making it big against all odds. “Nothing more satisfying then to be able to start from nothing and eventually stop for nothing! The universe is ready to give are you ready to accept #hustle #rajmantra,” he wrote in one of his posts.

Last week, Raj revealed the secret to his successful marriage with Shilpa. He shared a picture of them along with the quote: “Good relationships don’t just happen. They take time, patience and two people who truly want to be together.”

In his post, Raj wrote, “Never Above You, Never Below You....Always Besides You. This is the key to a successful partnership! #patience & #respect #rajmantra @theshilpashetty.”

Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009. They have a son, Viaan, and a daughter named Samisha who was born via surrogacy.