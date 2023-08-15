Shilpa Shetty reacts after being trolled for hoisting Tricolour with shoes on: ‘Get your facts right’

Shilpa Shetty has hit back at trolls who shamed her for hoisting the Tricolour while wearing shoes. The actor hoisted the National Flag with her family on Tuesday morning on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. (Also Read: From Shilpa Shetty to Allu Arjun: How stars celebrated Independence Day)

Why was Shilpa trolled?

Shilpa Shetty gives it back to trolls who slammed her for hoisting tricolour with her shoes on

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning to post a video from her residence, in which she's seen hoisting the Tricolour along with her family. She captioned her post, "Vande Matram #JaiHind #IndependenceDay #76YearsOfIndependence #VandeMataram #ProudIndian #gratitude #blessed.”

However, an internet user commented on the post and wrote, “When you're hoisting the National Flag, I urge you to touch the rope of the flag only after removing your footwear." Several other users also jumped in to endorse the above argument, some even shaming the actor for not following the “rules.”

Shilpa hits back

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa didn't respond directly to the above comment, but commented in general on her post. She wrote, “I am aware of the ‘Rules’ of conduct while hoisting the flag ,the RESPECT for my country and THE FLAG stems from my heart and not up for questioning . I am a proud Indian . Today’s post was to share and celebrate that emotion. To all the trollers (that I ignore usually) DO NOT appreciate YOU airing your ignorance and spreading negativity on this Day . So get your facts rights and please BACK OFF (folded hands emoji).”

Shilpa also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a Google search, “Can we hoist Indian flag with shoes?” The response below the question was, “The Flag Code of India does not restrict hoisting of the national flag with shoes on.” Shilpa wrote “#Facts (tricolour emoji)” on the screenshot while sharing it on Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty posts a screenshot reminding her trolls of the Flag Code of India

Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's cop web series Indian Police Force that will premiere on Prime Video India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON