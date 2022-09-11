Shilpa Shetty shares pic with kids, mom, in-laws; dedicates post to grandparents: 'They are best kind of grown-ups'

Shilpa Shetty has shared a throwback picture and a recent picture to show how the relationship with a grandparent is always special. She also penned a note on the importance of grandparents in a person's life. One picture shows Shilpa with her own grandmother; while the other shows her kids with their grandparents. Also read: Shilpa Shetty is a proud mom as son Viaan Raj Kundra starts a business

The throwback picture has Shilpa goofing around her grandmother as she and other cousins spend time with her. The second picture seems to be from recent Ganpati celebrations. It has Shilpa posing with her mother, who is seen standing with granddaughter Samisha in her arms. Shilpa's son Viaan is also standing with them on one side of the Ganpati idol. Shilpa's in-laws (parents of her husband Raj Kundra) are seen posing for the group picture while standing on the other side of the idol.

Shilpa wrote along with the pictures, “Grandparents make the world a little softer, a little kinder, and a little warmer. True, isn’t it? They are the best kind of grown-ups we all love having around. Their wisdom, their stories, their recipes, their love and affection are so special… these memories bring about a warm and fuzzy feeling. If you have your grandparents around, go and give them a tight hug (and a kiss). #GrandparentsDay #childhood #love #blessed #grateful #family #memories.”

Shilpa is currently recovering from her leg injury. She was shooting for her debut web show, Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, when she hurt her leg. She however, continues to post motivational videos from her partial workout at home. She was also seen dancing along with her family during the Ganpati visarjan despite her injured leg.

Shilpa was last seen in her comeback film Nikamma. Also starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, the film couldn't perform well at the box office.

