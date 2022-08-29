Shilpa Shetty is a proud mom as son Viaan Raj Kundra starts a business, Farah Khan praises his ‘confidence’

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son Viaan started a ‘unique business venture’ at the age of 10. On Sunday, the actor shared a video to announce her son’s startup idea and showcased a customised pair of sneakers made by him for his mom. Titled VRKICKS, Viaan is offering customised merch starting at ₹4999. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha copies her as they feed ducks in London)

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “My son Viaan-Raj’s first and unique business venture, @vrkickss ’creating customised sneakers’ Little children and their big dreams must always be encouraged. From the idea & concept of the venture to the designs, and even the video… it’s all him! Entrepreneur and director What’s amazing is that at this tender age he has promised to donate some of the proceeds towards charity️He’s just 10!T his GenZ has surprised mumZ SO PROUD! All the best, my son.”

In the video, a proud Shilpa Shetty also appeared at the end. She shared her excitement and said, “I am so proud of you. This is such an amazing venture.” Reacting to the news, Farah wrote, “The confidence (thumbs up emojis).” “Where are my sneakers Viaan -Keep it going buddy !!” wrote Amit Sadh. Shamita Shetty said, “Wohooooo can’t wait to get my customised @vrkickss proud maasi (aunty).”

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in November 2009. She welcomed her first child, Viaan in 2012. Later, she was blessed with a girl, Samisha, via surrogacy. While Shilpa is often seen happily posing with her kids for the paparazzi, Raj steps out with face masks since his involvement in a case. He was arrested in a porn-related case last year and was accused as one of the people involved in the production and streaming of adult videos.

Shilpa will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year. It will officially mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, as well as Rohit. Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma.

