Shilpa Shetty shares swimsuit pic from Tuscany, Farah Khan teases her ‘The hot springs must have gotten hotter’

Shilpa Shetty who recently turned 48, is currently vacationing in Tuscany. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture by the swimming pool where she flaunted her toned body in a swimsuit. Fans reacted to her post and called her ‘fitness goals’. It also left people questioning her age. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty wishes 'loving son' Viaan on 11th birthday with old video of him 'levitating', Raj Kundra shares post)

Shilpa's Instagram post

Shilpa Shetty stunned Instagram by flaunting her fit body in a monokini.

The Dhadkan actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the vacation. The photo had her posing with her hair while standing beside a pool. The actor wore printed swimwear and showed her toned frame. In the caption, she wrote about the beautiful place and said that she felt 'rejuvenated.'

She wrote, "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia. This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this. "

Fan reactions

Reacting to her post, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan commented, "The hot springs must have gotten hotter Shilps" Actor Abhimanyu Dasani commented, "Woah." A fan wrote, "Such fitness goals @theshilpashetty (fire emoticon) Inspiring us every single day." Another said, "Who will say that this is a 48 year old woman...amazing."

Shilpa's vacation in Tuscany

Shilpa has been sharing snippets from her vacation in Tuscany through her social media. The actor shared a picture in front of a fruit shop where she enjoyed a Sunday breakfast. She also celebrated her birthday on June 8 with her family during the vacation.

She posted a picture holding a small cake and seemed to make a birthday wish. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "Surrounded by unconditional and abundant love, what more could I ask for on my Birthday. Incredibly grateful for all the love and affection showered on me. A BIG thank you to all of you for all your wishes."

The actor, who will next to seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, recently told Hindustan Times, about her birthday plans, “People know me. I end up going to parties because being in the industry, I have so many friends, toh parties mein mooh dikhana padhta hai (I have to attend parties just for the sake). I literally unwind with my kids, reading them a story, I have my dinner by seven. That’s me. I don’t want to have a party, I have no plans. My family might have some plans for my birthday, nothing more than that. It’s going to be a simple celebration.”

