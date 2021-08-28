Shilpa Shetty steps out with daughter Samisha amid Raj Kundra controversy. See photo

Shilpa Shetty was seen on Saturday with her daughter Samisha. The actor is slowly getting back to her routine amid the controversy surrounding her husband Raj Kundra. Last month, he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a porn case.

On Saturday, Shilpa was spotted in Mumbai, casually dressed in loose-fitting denim pants paired with a white shirt. She also had her glasses on. Samisha wore a pink dress with a matching hairband.

About 10 days back, Shilpa Shetty had returned to the sets of the Super Dancer 4. Pictures and videos shared online showed the actor, in a saree, stepping out of her trailer and walking towards the set in silence. She also waved to the paparazzi.

In July, the Shetty-Kundra household faced a setback when Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. He has been accused of being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots.

Shilpa had taken a break from work but returned in mid-August. On one of the episodes of Super Dancer 4, she talked about how women still had to fight for their rights, dignity and for their children, after watching a performance inspired by Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

"Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye (Every time I hear about the queen of Jhansi, I feel like I can see a reflection of society because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their identity, and for their children.) This story gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki rani was really a superwoman," she said.

One of her co-judges on the show, filmmaker Anurag Basu had spoken about how they missed her on the sets. In an interview to Hindustan Times, he had said: "We miss Shilpa a lot on set. There’s a bonding between all of us, who’re a part of the show, and which also includes people behind the scene and the choreographers. We’re a small family and when one person isn’t around, then bahut mushkil hota hai. Shilpa is dear to us," he said.