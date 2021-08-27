Anurag Basu on Shilpa Shetty’s return to Super Dancer 4 after Raj Kundra’s arrest: ‘She might have gone through hell’

Shilpa Shetty, who took a few days off from Super Dancer 4 after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn-related case, returned to the show earlier this month. She is one of the judges, alongside Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

In an interview, Anurag said that he comforted Shilpa with a hug as she came back on Super Dancer 4. He also shared that there was no discussion about Raj or the case on the sets.

Talking to Zoom, Anurag said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.”

Anurag said that he has a great understanding with Shilpa and Geeta despite the fact that they ‘fight a lot’. “It’s a friendship...three of us really understand each other. We even fight a lot but it’s all healthy. I really look forward to shooting with them every week, spend time with them, be with them, laugh with them, share stories,” he said.

Last month, Raj was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the production and online streaming of pornographic videos. Shilpa maintained a low profile initially but broke her silence on the case earlier this month. In a statement issued on social media, she urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy for the sake of their two children - Viaan and Samisha - and maintained that she is a ‘proud law-abiding Indian citizen’. She added that she has full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary to carry out the investigation.

Upon returning to Super Dancer 4, Shilpa shared photos of her look on Instagram and wrote, “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.”