Shilpa Shetty takes fans inside ‘hair razing diaries’, says hairstylist ‘was more scared’ than her about undercut. Watch

Shilpa Shetty debuted her edgy new hairdo-- an undercut-- on Instagram on Monday. She said that it ‘took a lot of gumption’, and later posted another video, taking fans through the process of her haircut.

“How it happened!!!! @wahid246 was more scared than I was!!! #Hairrazing diaries,” she captioned her post. In the clip, she sat on a chair while the hairdresser shaved the back of her head. Afterwards, she turned around, stuck her tongue out at the camera and flashed a thumbs-up sign.

Previously, Shilpa shared a video of herself at the gym, in which she tied up her hair to reveal her undercut. “You can’t live each day without taking risks and without getting out of your comfort zone: be it going for an Undercut buzz cut (which took a lot of gumption, won’t lie) or performing my new aerobic workout: the ‘Tribal Squats’,” she wrote.

Shilpa praised the new routine and wrote, “It works on all lower body muscles, shoulders, arm-&-leg coordination, speed & agility, and most importantly - on our brain & body. The routine entails doing 4 sets of 60 seconds each with only a 30-second break in between each of them. Put in the effort consistently to see the difference because like they say, ‘No Guts, No Glory!’ @yashmeenchauhan killer workout!”

Earlier this year, Shilpa made her acting comeback after more than a decade with Hungama 2, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash and Ashutosh Rana. She will be seen next in Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Apart from films, Shilpa is also active on television. She was recently seen as one of the judges on Super Dancer 4 and will soon join the judges’ panel of India’s Got Talent.

