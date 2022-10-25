Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha deck up in matching pink outfits on Diwali; Shamita Shetty reacts

Actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a picture from her Diwali celebrations on Tuesday. The photo featured her with son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. The trio wore pink-coloured ethnic outfits. All of them sat together with an idol of Lakshmi in the background. ( Also read: Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna share glimpse of Diwali celebrations at home; fans react. See pics)

In the picture, Shilpa and Viaan looked at Samisha with love. Samisha gave a cute expression as she sat on her mother's lap. She wore pink suit with pink hair band. Viaan can be seen wearing pink kurta with white pyjama. Shilpa wore pink ethnic suit with silver patterns on it with grey bangles as she posed for the camera. She even gave a glimpse of the idol of Lakshmi and earthen pot with coconut covered with red cloth along with fruits kept together.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “About last night.” She used the hashtags ‘Diwali 2022 and ‘Laxmi Puja'. Her actor-sister Shamita Shetty dropped heart emojis on the photo. Reacting to the picture, one of Shilpa's fans commented, “So sweet… happy Diwali dear.” A fan wrote, “Wow, love the outfits.” Another fan commented, “Son seems to be more innocent than daughter.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm greetings of Diwali to her and her kids. Shilpa also shared a selfie with her kids and captioned, “Diwali twinning…'

Shilpa Shetty shared a selfie with Samisha and Viaan via Instagram Stories.

Shilpa tied knot with Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. The couple has two children – son Viaan and daughter Samisha, who was born via surrogacy in 2020. Recently, she threw a pre-Diwali get-together party which was attended by Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood among others.

Shilpa will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, which will star her with Sidharth Malhotra. The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year, will mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, and Rohit. She is also a part of filmmaker Sonal Joshi’s next movie Sukhee.

